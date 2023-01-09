The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse extra

Melton and North Ballarat hit by player departures

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
January 9 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Crofts - big loss for Melton

Melton will be without a homegrown VFL-affiliated star as it looks to defend its Ballarat Football Netball League premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.