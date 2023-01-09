Melton will be without a homegrown VFL-affiliated star as it looks to defend its Ballarat Football Netball League premiership.
Inter-league representative Billy Crofts will now ply his trade with Caroline Springs when not called upon by Geelong in the state league.
A Bloods junior, Crofts played in Melton's 2018 grand final loss and represented the BFNL in 2019.
In 2022, the midfielder played every game for Geelong until round six, when he suffered a season-ending Achillies injury.
A Cats bye allowed Crofts to return for one game for Melton last season; collecting 19 disposals and four inside 50s.
Softening the blow for the Bloods is the return of two-time club best and fairest Ben Archard from Cohuna and the signing of North Melbourne VFL star Jack Watkins, who will play when the state league schedule allows.
Crofts is joined in moving to Caroline Springs by North Ballarat's Tim Speirs.
The onballer leaves after five years at Mars Stadium, first with the Roosters in the VFL and later four seasons in the BFNL.
Having missed the entire 2021 season, Speirs returned midway through last year as one of North Ballarat's premier inside midfielders, ranking fifth in his side for clearances (average 5.18 a match), sixth for tackles (4.91) and sixth for contested disposals (8).
Utilities Charlie Perks (Barwon Heads) and Ryan Luke (Beaufort), and defender Ryan Hobbs (retirement) are the Roosters' other notable losses for the new year.
