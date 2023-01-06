Police are investigating a potentially suspicious car fire which occurred in Creswick just before Midnight on Thursday.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Elizabeth Road at about 11.24pm on Thursday, after reports of a car fire.
Three CFA vehicles and one FRV truck had the fire under control by 11.37pm, with the scene being declared safe at 12.14am.
A 16-year-old Creswick girl is in custody and assisting police with their enquiries.
At this stage, the fire is deemed to be suspicious and investigations into the incident are ongoing.
Anyone with information or CCTV footage is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 33 000.
The incident follows a series of car fires in the Ballarat area, notably a fire on Monday at a pine plantation in Mount Clear which resulted in a dramatic arrest at the scene.
