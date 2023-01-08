Calls for rakali signs at Lake Wendouree after successful monitoring project

The first formal monitoring of Lake Wendouree's rakali has found the lake is home to a "high level population" of the native water rats.
Members of the Lake Wendouree Rakali Group ran a "group watch" in November with observers stationed at 12 sites around the lake and North Gardens Wetlands scanning for rakali for one hour, and many members do regular five-minute surveys at the sites whenever they visit the lake to help build data on the rakali population.
"It is clear that the population is spread right across and around the lake, though people tend to see them most in the Fairyland and Botanic Garden end of the lake but that might just be because there are more people there," said Australian Platypus Conservancy head Geoff Williams who is supporting the local group.
"They are being seen at sites right across the board so the whole lake clearly is providing good habitat for the species, but we can't say with certainty what it means about the numbers of them yet," he said.
Mr Williams said the November group watch and existing observation data showed an overall sighting rate - or mean number of rakali seen per scan - was 0.47 around the lake but as high as 0.91 in Fairyland meaning that for every 10 scans, an average of 4.7 rakali were seen. Importantly it includes scans where no rakali were observed.
It is the same method used successfully to monitor platypus populations across the country over many years.
Lake Wendouree Rakali Group's Lissa Ryan said publicity about the group watch, which will be conducted every four months, had helped build awareness of issues surrounding the lake's rakali.
"We still are unable to identify just how many rakali call Lake Wendouree home, but with the limited data we have collected so far indicates that we have a healthy population," Ms Ryan said.
One of the main issues surrounding the rakali is people feeding them, which can make them more reliant on begging for food rather than hunting for it.
"There does seem to be an increased awareness of the Lake Wendouree rakali with people expressing how frustrating it is that people continue to feed them," she said.
There are calls for Ballarat Council to erect signs advising people not to feed rakali.
"A lady I spoke to was aghast that rakali at a couple of locations continue to go up to people and beg for food, recognising how inappropriate and unhealthy is it for the rakali," she said.
"Some have questioned why there is no signage advising people not to feed rakali. For signage to be supplied by Ballarat Council, observations of rakali feeding need to be reported including date, time and location to the Australian Platypus Conservancy (platypus.apc@westbet.com.au) then an argument can be made to council for the need for such signage."
Ms Ryan called for anyone interested in the rakali to help with some easy monitoring.
"Anyone walking the lake can join in stopping for five minutes at an allocated observation site and watching for rakali and counting their presence," she said.
"Volunteers can stop and observe at any number of the observation points as often as they wish. It's only then that we can gain an insight into rakali numbers when the numbers are collated."
A summer group watch will be held on February 26 with a morning watch from 7am to 8am, and an evening watch from 6.45pm to 7.45pm with a minimum of 24 volunteers needed to cover each observation post.
