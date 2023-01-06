Ballarat's Matt Short has revealed he didn't know he'd hit his maiden Twenty20 century until minutes after the Adelaide Strikers pulled off the highest run chase in Big Bash League history.
In his first game as captain, Short smoked back-to-back boundaries in the final over to reach his century and chase down the Hobart Hurricanes' 4-299 with three balls to spare.
"It's a bit surreal. It still hasn't really sunk in," the East Ballarat product said.
"Batting with Col (de Grandhomme) at the end I was just watching the runs and how many were needed off the last couple of overs.
"I think the last time I looked up (at the scoreboard) I was on 68 but then D'Arcy Short came up to me soon after we had shaken hands at the end of the game and said, 'congrats on the ton'.
"I said, 'hang on', turned around and had a look at the scoreboard and sure enough the hundred was up there, so it was an awesome moment. It made the win even more special."
Short was on 96 with four runs needed for victory off four balls when he smashed a cover drive to the boundary to finish unbeaten on 100 off 59 balls, including eight fours and three sixes.
Well aware of his impending milestone were parents Neil and Sue-Anne who were among the awe-struck Adelaide Oval crowd.
"It was awesome to have them in the crowd," Short said.
"They've always been a massive support for me and I loved having them there."
Short's century came after a scratchy start that saw him dropped first ball and later on 22.
The 27-year-old also formed an equal tournament-high 124-run partnership with Chris Lynn, who sits three runs clear of Short as BBL|12's leading runscorer.
"I think that kind of innings just sums up cricket," Short said.
"They always say make them pay after a couple of drops and I certainly did that.
"(It's sweet) based on the last couple of years of just getting starts and getting past 50 but not going on to make it a big one. So, it's always good to go big and get the win when it counted."
Short's century continues a dominant BBL|12 campaign that's seen him hit 321 runs at an average of 45.85 and take seven wickets, attracting calls for the 27-year-old to be selected for Australia.
The former St Patrick's College student will hold on to the captaincy for at least one more game, with Peter Siddle to miss Tuesday's game against the Melbourne Renegades due to a back injury.
Having snapped a four-match losing streak with the result against the Hurricanes, the Strikers now sit on the edge of a finals spot.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket.
