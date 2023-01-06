The Courier
'It still hasn't sunk in': Ballarat star Matt Short reflects on historic Big Bash League century

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated January 6 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:00pm
Matt Short walks off to a standing ovation from the Adelaide Oval crowd. Picture by Getty Images.

Ballarat's Matt Short has revealed he didn't know he'd hit his maiden Twenty20 century until minutes after the Adelaide Strikers pulled off the highest run chase in Big Bash League history.

