Cases of invasive group A streptococcal disease are on the rise across Victoria with people warned to be on the lookout for symptoms.
According to Victoria's infectious diseases surveillance summary report, there has already been one case of invasive Group A streptococcal (iGAS) disease in the Grampians Wimmera local public health unit area this year, and five cases last year.
They are the first cases recorded on the infectious diseases surveillance summary report since it began in 1996.
The bacteria is found in the throat and on the skin, and can cause conditions including strep throat, scarlet fever, pneumonia and meningitis.
In the Ballarat LGA there was one case last year, along with one each in Golden Plains and Moorabool.
There are no current hospitalised cases of invasive group A streptococcal infections in Grampians Health.
Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton said young children, pregnant or new mothers, and the elderly were at a higher risk of infection but the overall risk to the general population remained low.
"An increase in iGAS presentations, particularly among children, has been observed in Victoria over the last few months," Professor Sutton said in a health advisory.
Group A streptococcal infections can range from fairly mild and non-invasive through to potentially fatal invasive diseases including bacteraemia, necrotising fasciitis and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome.
Signs and symptoms can be non-specific but include more than one of: fever; sunburn-like rash (scarlet fever rash which may be subtle or severe; cold or mottled limbs; limb pain; not wanting to walk; poor feeding; abdominal pain, vomiting; lethargy; throat infection; pneumonia and excess fluid on the lungs; and low urine output.
Bacteria may enter the body through damaged or broken skin, such as cuts, insect bites, burns, or surgical procedures, increasing the risk of iGAS.
"iGAS may initially be difficult to distinguish from a viral infection, however the persistence of these signs, the presence of multiple signs, or their extreme nature, signals likely serious bacterial infection rather than a common viral syndrome," Professor Sutton wrote.
Safer Care Victoria said there had been at least three deaths from invasive streptococcal infections or toxic shock syndrome last year, including two from Group A streptococcus, and many other children with Group A streptococcal sepsis have required intensive care.
IN OTHER NEWS
The rise in cases in Victoria follows increases reported in some European countries over the past few months.
Some countries, including the United Kingdom, have also seen an increase in cases of scarlet fever over the past year.
Safer Care Victoria said since September, the Royal Children's Hospital had seen 21 cases when in a normal year they would see an average 20 to 25, and cases were much higher than during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 when there were fewer than five for the year.
Professor Sutton said the Department of Health was closely monitoring the situation in Victoria.
