Ballarat op shops have been greeted with a flood of second-hand items in the new year, as people rearrange and declutter their home over the holiday period.
For the Delacombe Salvation Army Thrift Store, this meant an almost immediately full donations bin on their first day of operation in the new year.
"On the whole people have been really good over the Christmas break by not bringing things in when we are not open," Delacombe Salvos acting manager Len Kirkham said
"When it gets a bit too much for us and we get overloaded, we just put a sign outside saying sorry we can't take any more today, you will have to come tomorrow."
This comes after the start of 2022 saw the front of op shops across the city littered with dumped goods - many which were rendered unusable due to outside exposure.
Mr Kirkham said an influx of donations in the first weeks of a new year was common.
"We are usually very busy straight after Christmas, people have been sorting through things over the break and finding what they dont need," Mr Kirkham said.
Charitable Recycling Australia chief executive Omer Soker encouraged more people to consider donating items they were considering parting with, as opposed to dropping them off at the tip.
He said charities had an ever-decreasing amount of donations ending up in landfill, and the money went towards good causes.
"Charities use 86 per cent of all items donated to them, successfully diverting over a millions tonnes from landfill and raising $961 million a year for social good - and they have capacity for more," Mr Soker said.
"Official data from our administration of the Victorian Landfill Levy Relief Scheme on behalf of the Victorian Government shows that waste it landfill from Victorian charities is less than it was two years ago. Charities are doing a great job maximising resource recovery."
Mr Soker did have a couple of guidelines for those looking to donate, however.
"If you wouldn't give it to a friend, don't give it to charity and always donate inside a charity shop or donating bin. Never leave items outside where they likely won't be able to be used," Mr Soker said.
"Different charities may accept different products so do call ahead or check websites. Charities are very effective at resource recovery, with only 14 per cent of items unusable - but it's the higher quality items that spark joy and really help our society and the environment.
"Pick your charity of choice and know that your donations are doing good."
Good such as the community programs made available by Ballarat's Salvation Army.
"Us being a community store, we are able to spend the money back in our community," Mr Kirkham said.
"We run all sorts of programs, youth programs, programs for people with addiction, positive lifestyle programs, playgroups - all sorts of things are going on at our church."
