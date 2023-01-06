The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Community

RoadNats 2023: Ballarat's first Community Loop ride a hit

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated January 6 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Antanas, Jonty and Murphy lead the "peloton" for the first Ballarat Community Loop ride. Picture by Adam Trafford

FIVE-year-old BMX rider Will was one of the youngest on course for the inaugural Ride Ballarat Community Loop taking him right to Sturt Street criterium action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.