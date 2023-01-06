FIVE-year-old BMX rider Will was one of the youngest on course for the inaugural Ride Ballarat Community Loop taking him right to Sturt Street criterium action.
His verdict on the new event was that it was "fun" and he got to ride really fast - but safe.
City of Ballarat, in partnership with Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club, launched the ride as a way people to test out the new shared bike paths connecting key points across the town.
Club BMX and track rider Abbey, aged 14, volunteered as a support rider to help ensure everyone enjoyed the ride and safely arrived at the AusCycling Road National Championships criterium event.
"It's fun riding with people we know and guiding the younger ones," Abbey said. "They were good."
About 25 participants took part in the Community Loop as a pilot for future rides.
Riders split into two loops, a 10-kilometre Lake Wendouree route and a 5km city loop.
Each one received an ice-cream voucher for Il Piccolo Gelato to enjoy a treat while checking out the action course-side.
Former Ballarat intercultural ambassador Magda Kazmierczak heard about the ride via City of Ballarat councillor and keen cyclist Belinda Coates' social media.
Ms Kazmierczak said it sounded like a fun way to enjoy the cycling festival as a family - by the end of the 10km, her family was keen to learn more about getting involved in community riding.
"This was really great. It was such a nice set-up, the roads were great, it was nice to follow the path and it was very pleasant out there," Ms Kazmierczak.
Her family then ventured down to watch some criterium action, with an ice-cream, for extra inspiration.
The street sprint action continues Friday afternoon, with the elite and under-23 women hitting the asphalt at 5pm, and the elite men at 6.30pm.
