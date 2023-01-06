Crucial planning work for land in Ballarat's north may not be complete until 2026, as more and more blocks go up for sale and the planning agency waits for funding.
The decision, which will include the suburbs of Mount Rowan and Miners Rest and more broadly the region's north, west and north-west, aligns with the council's Housing Framework Plan as well as the "next phases of planning".
However, to direct such growth, the City of Ballarat has sought the assistance of the Minister for Planning along with the VPA.
Specifically, the VPA is responsible for developing the Precinct Structure Plan (PSP), which identifies the "potential location of housing, retail, parks, drainage corridors, schools, signalised intersections, higher order roads and other land uses".
"The PSP sets out the intended future land uses, infrastructure and built form outcomes which would ultimately be reflected by subdivision and development applications submitted and approved through council," the VPA proposal wrote.
In addition to the PSP, the VPA will also simultaneously create the Development Contributions Plan (DCP) which accounts for the likely costs of the proposed items within the PSP.
While the exact border of the Urban Growth Zone is still unknown, the VPA acting chief executive Dean Rochfort said community members could anticipate the boundary finalised "in the first half of 2023".
"Consultation with landowners and agency stakeholders will begin once funding has been secured for the Precinct Structure Planning process. At this stage, the VPA anticipates funding to be resolved in early 2023," Mr Rochfort said.
He said community consultation on the PSP was only set to occur a year later, during the 2024-2025 financial year, once all technical assessments were completed.
He did not clarify what exactly these assessments would be. Instead he said they "may include" assessments such as the Aboriginal Cultural Values Assessment; Post-settlement Heritage Assessment and the High Level Servicing and Infrastructure Assessment.
"The PSP will be developed working with council in the first instance and guided by its policies and growth directions," Mr Rochfort said.
"This will be supplemented with site-specific technical assessments as well as engagement with regional agencies, landowners and the wider community.
"At this stage, the PSP is planned to be approved in 2026. However, the VPA aims to expedite this process where it can."
During last month's council meeting, councillors acknowledged the city was dealing with a "perfect storm".
"We've got rental issues; we've got people who can't get into houses," Cr Taylor said.
Cr Belinda Coates said the council had an important role in ensuring a balance between affordable housing and investors.
Similarly, Cr Samantha McIntosh said while the region is "growing" a "wise" approach was needed.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
