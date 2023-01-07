ACTION starts super early for the people working behind the scenes for one of Buninyong's most important roles along the course this weekend: hospitality.
Dynamite Cycles and Cafe co-owner Cass Johnston said they learnt their lesson last year, arriving to find people queuing for coffee at 6am.
That was the long-time Buninyong cycle shop's first year on the start-finish line for the AusCycling Road National Championships road races, having moved out from behind the town's fish and chip shop. It was also Dynamite's first year also running a cafe.
Without the pandemic restrictions of the past two years, Cass and Trent Johnston were ready for big crowds this weekend - especially with a bumper start list for the elite men on Super Sunday.
A stacked men's race is expected to draw bigger crowds than the estimated 23,000 fans who hit the streets to watch Cadel Evans in 2014.
"It's so good. We can't wait for RoadNats," Ms Johnston said. "We've got rid of the decking that was here and made it more of a garden feel.
"The bike shop will be open all weekend, we'll open early and have extended hours during the race.
"We'll be selling hot and cold, lots of salads and salad rolls and a lot of grab-and-go so people are not waiting for us to cook. We'll have a drink stand outside too. We can't wait."
Dynamite Cycles will also feature show tables from suppliers.
While a lot of hospitality was closed early in the week for an extended New Year's break, most will re-open on Saturday with the juniors and under-23 men's national titles up for grabs. The Gran Fondo, a hit-out on course for keen amateur riders, will take to the Buninyong course late in the afternoon.
Community events continue Saturday evening with a free family picnic and movie night in the park.
Buninyong Bakehouse is also going big on salad rolls with a full team on deck to keep them rolling at the weekend.
Temperatures are expected to be nice and warm in the township all weekend with a top of 28C on Saturday and 32C for Super Sunday's racing.
Bakehouse's Olivia Murphy said they had also been planning for bumper crowds in the wake of pandemic restrictions that impacted championship crowds the past two years - and the nice weather helped.
"We'll get on top of rolls and it's also a big day of selling pies for us, too," Ms Murphy said. "It'll be all hands on deck but it's always a good weekend for Buninyong. Everyone gets around it."
This is the 17th consecutive year Ballarat has hosted RoadNats with the notorious Mount Buninyong climb a key feature.
More than 15 hours' action will be televised across Australia and internationally from the five-day championships with the main focus on the elite women and men road races.
The locals' race favourite in Buninyong this week has been Canberran Michael Matthews, who has won multiple stages in all three Grand Tour events but is yet to capture an Australian jersey.
But Buninyong businesses are preparing for anything RoadNats might bring.
AT A GLANCE
SUPER SUNDAY
From 7am to 7.10am: waved starts for para-cycling divisions. Distances vary.
9.20am: elite and under-23 women, 104.4km (nine laps)
1pm: elite men, 185.6km (16 laps)
