The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
What's on

RoadNats 2023: Buninyong set for Super Sunday cycling

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated January 8 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dynamite Cycles and Cafe's Trent and Cass Johnston are better prepared for a huge event. Picture by Adam Trafford

ACTION starts super early for the people working behind the scenes for one of Buninyong's most important roles along the course this weekend: hospitality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.