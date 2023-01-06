Woman refused bail after allegedly driving at pedestrian

A woman who allegedly made three passes at another woman in her car in an attempt to hit her has wept as her bail was denied.
Jacinta Kennett, 32, appeared via video link from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday to apply for bail after a series of alleged incidents in late 2022.
Kennett was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, refusing the directions of a police officer and driving without a valid driver's licence.
The court was told on October 31, 2022, Kennett had allegedly borrowed a car off of a woman known to her to run errands, telling her she would return the car in about 20 minutes.
Police alleged Kennett did not return the car to the victim, and received multiple calls asking for her whereabouts. The car was spotted by police about 2.58am on November 1 on Whitehorse Road.
It was alleged Kennett was behind the wheel of the stolen car, which had no taillights, and sped off from the police officers when they approached the car.
The following day, Kennett was alleged to have sent a text message to the victim telling her she had a concussion and that the stolen car was bogged in Mount Helen.
The victim allegedly spotted Kennett in the car with an unknown male about 8.15pm on November 10, driving on Spencer Street in Sebastopol.
When the victim approached the car, Kennett allegedly drove towards her, making three passes in an attempt to run her and her son over.
The court was told the woman had to take evasive actions to dodge the car, which was about 20cm from hitting her.
Police found the car in a forest near Durham Lead on November 12, with no registration plates attached.
The car was stuck on a tree stump, with obviously efforts made to attempt to remove the car from its position.
Kennett was bailed from Ballarat Magistrates' Court on November 21 to attend on December 21, but allegedly failed to appear.
Due to Kennett being charged with committing an offence while on bail for another offence, her defence counsel was required to show exceptional circumstances as to why she should be granted bail again.
Kennett's lawyer relied on a combination of factors, including access to stable housing when released, the special hardship of custody due to Kennett's mental illnesses, and the likelihood of her time on remand exceeding a possible sentence if found guilty.
A Court Integrated Services Program assessment and intake with the Orange Door family violence service were also put forward as risk-mitigating factors upon release.
Magistrate Mike Wardell said he did not believe Kennett met the exceptional circumstances required for bail, and posed an unacceptable risk of reoffending if released.
Kennett was refused bail, to reappear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on January 16.
Her lawyer told the court Kennett intended to contest the charges against her.
