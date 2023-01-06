Ballarat Blue has coasted to the Under 13 junior country week title, defeating Castlemaine by 123 runs in Friday's final.
Luke Irvin was a dominant force with the bat, top scoring with 44 runs, as the hosts posted an imposing 4-202.
The Golden Point opener has retired in each of his innings this week, posting scores of 40, 40, 43 and 44.
Wendouree's Will Eckel (41*) also went unbeaten, while Ballarat-Redan's Lucas Byrne offered a quickfire 35 of 21 balls that included five fours and a six.
Castlemaine got its chase off to a flying start, taking eight runs off the first over, but were held to 2-4 from the next six overs.
Darley's Whitiora Kitmartin shone with the new ball, finishing with 2-1 off his six overs.
Wendouree pair Jack Ward (2-7) and Aayushmaan Ahlawat (2-8) were Ballarat Blue's other multiple wickettakers as Castlemaine fell to 79 all out.
Elsewhere, Gisborne Green won the third-place play against Gisborne White by 38 runs and Maryborough beat Grampians by 39 runs.
Accuracy with the ball proved the difference as Gisborne celebrated a 60-run win against Grampians in the Under 15 junior country week grand final.
After posting 175 on the back of a standout Archie Shore (39) knock, Gisborne's seamers quickly asserted their dominance.
Valentine Smith (2-7 off 5.3) and Hamish Mooney (2-7 off 5) were the best with the ball.
Ballarat won the third-place play-off after Caden Clark four-wicket haul led it to a 54-run win against Maryborough.
