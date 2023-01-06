Recent wild weather is having an impact on our favourite fried accompaniment.
Fish and chip shops around Ballarat are reporting a tightening of availability of high-quality chips, due in part to a bad season for many potato growers in the region.
The disruption has extended to supermarkets, with reports of Coles introducing an individual purchase limit on frozen oven chips in response to dwindling supplies.
Ballarat fish and chippery Freshly Battered owner Scott Pemberton said all in the business had been feeling the squeeze - with his store having to go through multiple supplies to ensure a steady supply of the product.
"We have gone through six different types of chips in the past couple of months, and now there is a price rise on the chips as well," he said.
Mr Pemberton said there had been a marked impact on the quality of the chips being delivered as well.
"It is not normally the quality we would be giving out, we would usually be using premium products.
"They cook a lot differently. Even in our potato cakes now, instead of getting a full potato cake you might get a donut hole in them because they are using a less quality potato.
Mr Pemberton said the scarcity had also extended to full-sized pickled onions, which had not been able to source for months now.
Horticultural industry body AUSVEG said a confluence of factors had seen grower have a tough year in 2022.
A spokesperson for the group said wet weather had a primary role to play, on top of a sharp rise in the price of farming inputs.
"It has been a really tough year for growers across the board, dealing with wet weather, dealing with flood and increases in the costs of production," the spokesperson said.
"Inputs such as chemicals or fertiliser, energy, fuel, labour - those costs have gone up significantly."
Much of the wet weather damage has affected growers of process potatoes - the kinds of spuds used to make french fries and crisps.
Often these potatoes are specialised for particular purposes, and differ in shape and consistency from the ones available at fresh produce stores.
"A lot of them are in the same growing regions, but there are some regions that grow a lot more process potatoes, Ballarat grows a lot of processing potatoes, Tasmania grows a lot of processing potatoes," the AUSVEG spokesperson said.
The AUSVEG spokesperson said geopolitical factors and market forces also had a role to play in the availability of potatoes in the Australian market.
"The war in Ukraine has led to an increase in the cost of fertiliser. Definitely there are shipping and logistical issues which were exacerbated by COVID and are being normalised at the moment," the spokesperson said.
"We have had quite a lot of wet weather in Australia, the theme in other markets around the world is the opposite, so drier conditions with a reduced yield. It means that we cannot import as much frozen potato products because it costs more, so it is not viable."
Despite the uphill battle to maintain quality stock, Mr Pemberton said community support had been on his side and thanked the public for continuing to buy from local chipperies.
"It's more of a thank you to the customers, we appreciate their patience and understanding with the situation," he said.
"With the chips they might be more speckled or misshaped. There's nothing wrong with chips, it is just not what you would usually see coming out of the factory."
