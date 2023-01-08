The Courier
Home/Video
Opinion

Megan Kessler | Saving the koalas will mean saying no to certain developments

By Megan Kessler
January 8 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Are we prepared to say no to certain developments to save the koalas? Picture by Simone De Peak

As 2022 drew to a close, the government committed to reforming our federal environmental legislation to make good on their commitment to no new extinctions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.