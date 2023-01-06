The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Photos

RoadNats 2023: The faces of the criteriums

By The Courier
Updated January 6 2023 - 7:15pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The sun is out, for a perfect first day of the 2023 Federation University Road National Championships in Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.