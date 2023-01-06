The sun is out, for a perfect first day of the 2023 Federation University Road National Championships in Ballarat.
Sturt Street is lined with hundreds of spectators as the criteriums continue.
Check out our gallery above to see who is watching the event. The gallery will be updated throughout the afternoon and evening.
The weather is expected to remain the same throughout the evening, with clear skies forecast.
