UPDATE:
Geelong road between Olympic Avenue and Greenhill Road is closed in both directions after a tree fell across the road.
Drivers are urged to follow the direction of emergency services and consider using Yankee Flat Road or the Midland Highway instead.
Updates on the status of the road can be found here.
EARLIER:
Thousands of properties and businesses are without power across Ballarat, and a section of Geelong Road is blocked, after a tree fell across the road on Friday afternoon.
CFA firefighters from Buninyong, crews from Fire Rescue Victoria and police were called to the scene between Damascus College and the intersection of Reid Park Road just after 5.30pm, with the tree also taking out powerlines.
A CFA spokesperson confirmed to The Courier the incident resulted in the tree catching on fire, with a small amount of nearby grass also igniting.
The scene was declared safe, however the section of the road will remain closed until crews from Powercor can assess the situation and the scene is cleared.
What caused the tree to fall is not clear.
Efforts to clear the road continue, however it is not clear how long the road will remain closed.
A Powercor spokesperson confirmed more than 2400 customers were initially impacted by the outage, however more than half have since been restored.
Just over 1000 customers remain offline. More information can be found by visiting the Powercor website.
The road is a major thoroughfare to get to Buninyong, which is preparing to host the 2023 Road National Cycling Championships on Saturday and Sunday.
MORE TO COME.
