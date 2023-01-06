The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Roads

Tree fallen across Geelong Road, Mount Helen; knocks out powerlines in the process

By The Courier
Updated January 6 2023 - 8:17pm, first published 6:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo.

UPDATE:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.