WE ARE back and better than before was the sentiment from Ballarat community leaders with people packing Sturt Street for an evening of cycling action.
While AusCycling Road National Championships has continued, albeit with a little shuffling, thoughout the pandemic the chance to put on a show without the restrictions helped pull in visitors and cycling enthusiasts.
Seven-year-old Greta from Melbourne told The Courier her favourite cyclist was Jayco's Ruby Roseman-Gannon, who crossed the line in a bunch finish. Greta was course-side cheering with her friends and her mum.
They see the likes of Ms Roseman-Gannon race in criteriums in Hawthorn and travelled to Ballarat to see if she could win an Australian title. Greta said Ballarat was "pretty cool".
Lorraine Mackenzie travelled from the Mornington Peninsula to spend time with her daughter Sharon Olsen, who works at Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute and is heavily involved in its major fundraiser Ballarat Cycle Classic.
This was Ms Mackenzie's first RoadNats experience in Ballarat: "it's quite exciting, really."
For Ms Olsen, it was a fun chance to watch the fast elites in the centre of Ballarat.
Team BridgeLane's newly formed and crowdfunded women's program have made themselves at home in the city all week.
The program was started by Ballarat retired professional cyclist Pat Shaw, who remains strongly involved in the industry and was passionate about reinforcing a pathway for female cyclists to reach their potential.
There's a real sense of vibrancy that we're back and alive after COVID...To show we can be back doing events like this and have the crowd is a sense of of pride.- City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson
Team BridgeLane rider Gina Ricardo enjoyed Ballarat's "small big town feel" where most people knew Mr Shaw. In return, this helped the team feel like locals with dinner at The Western and coffee at Johnny Alloo.
"Everyone we meet in this town is so supportive of cycling," Ms Ricardo said.
Starting from scratch had been "unreal" for the team, Ms Ricardo said, with so many supporters on the sidelines taking a genuine interest in their progress. She said joining the program itself, with the experienced Andrew Christie-Johnson at the helm, offered a greater level of professionalism than most other women's programs.
The team has been based in Ballarat for the Bay criterium series and RoadNats, their debut meets as a team.
There were plenty of people mingling about the course early in the afternoon with club team criterium racing opening the program and drawing plenty of visitors to Ballarat's centre. Thousands lined the course for the evening showdowns.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said it was a great comeback to liven up the town after so long.
"There's a real sense of vibrancy that we're back and alive after COVID. We're not fully recovered but still recovering," Cr Hudson said. "To show we can be back doing events like this and have the crowd is a sense of of pride."
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said it was fantastic to see so many people out supporting the event in Ballarat.
"This is a great chance to show visitors Ballarat is the best place for road racing and for Ballarat to put on a great show," Ms Addison said.
Meanwhile, five-year-old BMX rider Will was one of the youngest on course for the inaugural Ride Ballarat Community Loop taking him right to Sturt Street criterium action mid-afternoon. His verdict on the new event was that it was "fun" and he got to ride really fast.
City of Ballarat, in partnership with Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club, launched the ride as a way people to test out the new shared bike paths connecting key points across the town.
About 25 participants took part in the two community loop. Riders split into two loops, a 10-kilometre Lake Wendouree route and a 5km city loop and shared in free ice-creams while watching a bit of the criterium action.
