The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Police

Ballarat Police appeal for missing teenage girl Emily

Updated January 7 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The image police have shared in their search for missing teenage girl, Emily. Picture: Eyewatch - Ballarat Police Service Area

BALLARAT police are calling for help to find teenage girl Emily.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.