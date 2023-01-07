BALLARAT police are calling for help to find teenage girl Emily.
The 14-year-old was last seen leaving her home address in Ballarat on Thursday, January 5.
Police and family have concerns for her welfare due to her age and a medical condition.
Emily was last seen wearing a green jumper but is described as Caucasian, solid build, long brown hair and about 150 centimetres tall.
She has since been sighted in Wendouree but it was unknown where she was going.
Anyone with information on Emily is urged to contact Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000.
