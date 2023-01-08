The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
What's on

Ballarat Cycle Classic 2023: White, Byrne hope RoadNats inspire

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated January 9 2023 - 9:23am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Cycle Classic ambassadors Sophie Byrne and Nick White hope the nationals action might inspire a few more people to get on their bike in the homegrown fight against cancer. Picture by Adam Trafford

GETTING on his bike for Ballarat Cycle Classic helped Nick White find a whole new appreciation for his sport. White loved being part of the wider cycling community and knowing his efforts were helping boost world-class cancer research in his hometown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.