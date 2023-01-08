GETTING on his bike for Ballarat Cycle Classic helped Nick White find a whole new appreciation for his sport. White loved being part of the wider cycling community and knowing his efforts were helping boost world-class cancer research in his hometown.
The Team BridgeLane rider's focus this weekend is on the AusCycling Road National Championships, of which he is the 2019 men's under-23 road champion.
White, along with fellow Ballarat nationals contender and Cycle Classic ambassador Sophie Byrne, hoped the RoadNats might inspire a few more people to get on their bikes next month for the cause. Every cent from registrations supports Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute, Australia's only regional-based cancer research.
"It means a lot [to be an ambassador]," White said. "Cycle Classic is something I've grown up doing and always enjoyed. To be older and in a position to be involved some way every year."
A change in dates for the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic means White will have the chance to participate in the Cycle Classic, with plans to take on the Spud100 (100-mile or 160-kilometre) road ride.
Byrne also plans to tackle the Spud100 in her third year on course and first as a Cycle Classic ambassador.
She said it could be tough conditions on course - last year Ms Byrne rode into strong winds that changed from a headwind on the way out to a headwind all the way back.
But she loved meeting everyone, sharing gear and helping each other out along the way.
"I have a lot of family and friends who have been affected by cancer, I know how tough it can be. If I can encourage everyone to get on a bike and ride or to walk a lap of the lake, it all helps," Byrne said. "...While the weather's nice it's a good time to start training, even just starting with a few laps of the lake."
Byrne is representing Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club in RoadNats.
Ballarat Cycle Classic is on February 18-19 with road rides, gravel rides, family rides and a lake walk. Details: ballaratcycleclassic.com.au.
