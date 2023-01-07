A Luke Corden double-hattrick has pushed Napoleons-Sebastopol closer to a finals spot after defeating Golden Point by 104 runs.
Remarkably, the Pointies lost 6-2 in their chase to sink to 63 all out and miss their chance to enter the top four.
Simon Ogilive (18), one of only two Golden Point batters to notch double figures, was the first to goin the collapse, falling to Viraj Pushpakumara (3-12 off 10) on 2-25.
Two overs and two balls would follow before Corden's onslaught.
The Naps-Sebas quick picked up Manny De Zoysa with the first ball of the 15th, caught by Pushpakumara. Andrew Falkner then joined his teammate in the sheds, out lbw.
Youngster Lukas Pegg was the hattrick victim - another lbw - before Corden rattled Jack Bambury's stumps to pick up his fourth.
Pushpakumara snared Josh White for a 32-ball duck in the following over; the Pointies reeling at 7-27.
Jonah Healey was left to clean up the tail, dismissing Andrew Warrick (24) to end with figures of 3-8 and resign Golden Point to its fate.
Earlier in the day, Naps-Sebas all-rounder Sajiith Dissanayaka looked set to continue his imposing form, hitting seven boundaries on his way to 37 before being dismissed by Josh Pegg.
Spin proved most effective for the Pointies; Pegg taking 3-36 off his allotment while Manny De Zoysa snared 4-21. Solid contributions from Corden (36) and Janath Tissera (24) saw Napoleons-Sebastopol to 167 before it was dismissed with four overs to spare.
Napoleons-Sebastopol 167 (S Dissanayaka 37, L Corden 36; M De Zoysa 4-21, J Pegg 3-36, A Warrick 2-22) d Golden Point 63 (L Corden 4-15, JF Healey 3-8, VJ Pushpakumara 3-12)
At C.E Brown Reserve, Cole Roscholler made the most of a batter's paradise, notching an unbeaten century to lead Wendouree to a nine-wicket win over East Ballarat and take second spot in the process.
The left-hander shared a 147-run opening stand with Mat Begbie (48), before continuing the assault alongside Heath Pyke (64*), as the Red Caps chased down 2-323 with 15 overs to spare.
Roscholler ended with a run-a-ball 107, including 12 fours and two sixes, and moved to third in the run-scoring ranks with his second century of the summer.
Asked to bat, East Ballarat enjoyed a strong start, Lewis Hodgson and Jacob Eyers posting a 50-run opening stand.
On Eyers' departure, Hodgson (48) formed a 65-run partnership with Rory Low, before he became the second, and last, Hawks wicket to fall.
The Red Caps rotated their bowlers heavily with little reward, as Low threatened a return to form.
Dismissed for a duck in the final game before the break, Low quickly notched a fourth half-century of the season.
The Hawks number three lifted the run-rate but ran out of time, both he and Sam Cocks (47*) falling agonisingly short of personal milestones.
Wendouree 1-238 (C Roscholler 107*, HI Pyke 62*, MR Begbie 48) d East Ballarat 2-232 (R Low 94*, L Hodgson 48, SL Cocks 47*)
Darley has issued another warning of its dominance, needing just eight overs to chase down Buninyong's 70 and move further clear at the top of the Ballarat Cricket Association ladder.
Madushanka Ekanayka was lethal with the ball, taking four wickets - including his 300th in Australia - to help restrict the Bunnies to another lowly total.
English import Harry Killoran enjoyed a season-best return, finishing with 2-12 from his seven overs.
Only middle-order bat Campbell Palmer (20) offered any resistance for Buninyong as it sunk to its fifth total below 100 for the season.
Dilan Chandima wasted little time in the chase, taking 11 runs off the opening over.
Undeterred by Rocky Hoey's early departure, the reigning E.J Cleary Medallist raced to 48 runs off 24 balls before he became Hudson Palmer's (2-30) second scalp.
There was little left for the Lions to do as they coasted to a sixth-straight win.
Darley 2-72 (D Chandima 48; H Palmer 2-20) d Buninyong 70 (M Ekanayaka 4-25, HJ Killoran 2-12, B Longhurst 2-20)
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
