The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Advice

Life Saving Victoria call on Ballarat to stay safe as water rescues rise

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
January 9 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabe Kalouche takes the plunge on the hottest day of last year, December 27, at Calembeen Park, Creswick. Picture by Nieve Walton

WATER rescues at patrolled beaches in a go-to holiday destination for Ballarat residents have more than doubled this season in the wake of a tragic Christmas period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.