WATER rescues at patrolled beaches in a go-to holiday destination for Ballarat residents have more than doubled this season in the wake of a tragic Christmas period.
Life Saving Victoria confirmed there had been 30 rescues at patrolled beaches in Geelong and almost 70 on the Surf Coast since the patrol season began until mid-last week.
The Courier understands there were 33 rescues alone in Geelong and the Surf Coast from last Monday leading into the weekend.
A five-year-old Wendouree girl was one of four Victorian lives lost in drownings during the Christmas long weekend. She had been at Lake Nagambie with her family.
A 20-year-old man, still missing on Saturday, was believed to have drowned after getting into trouble in the water with his brother off Gunnamatta Ocean Beach on the Mornington Peninsula. The 16-year-old brother was able to be saved by their father.
Life Saving Victoria lifesaving services general manager Liam Krige urged Ballarat residents to make safety their priority, whether on the coast on visiting inland waterways, such as lakes, this summer.
"Please, if you're heading to the coast over the holidays, remember to always swim where there are lifeguards at a patrolled location and between the red and yellow flags," Mr Krige said.
"...For Ballarat residents recreating closer to home, if you do intend to enter the water make sure you've checked the conditions and are confident you will be safe.
"Inland waterways have many hidden dangers such as submerged objects, debris, strong currents and unstable edges. Be sure to familiarise yourself with the local safety signs and always swim with a friend."
Mr Krige also urged people to plan ahead.
The website beachsafe.org.au and the Beachsafe app can help you find a patrolled beach from 57 lifesaving clubs and more than 60 patrolled beaches across the state.
He encouraged anyone considering a day in the water to check localised weather conditions on the Bureau of Meteorology app beforehand.
"If you are not a strong swimmer or not confident around open water consider cooling off at a public pool where lifeguards can keep an eye on you," Mr Krige said.
"The decisions you make around water can save your life."
City of Ballarat operates outdoor pools with lifeguards at Eureka, Black Hill, Brown Hill and Buninyong in the summer through to at least the first weekend in March.
Sebastopol Splash Park was also re-opened ahead of the weekend after repairs.
Temperatures in Ballarat are forecast to remain warm in the week ahead with high-20s before hitting 32C on Wednesday, 33C on Thursday and 30C on Friday.
Life Saving Victoria also reiterates alcohol and water activities do not mix after one in five drownings last year involved the known presence of alcohol or illicit drugs.
Eighty per cent of drownings involving alcohol or illicit drugs were in inland waterways. This does not include home dams.
