A taste of fun in Saturday action at RoadNats in Buninyong | PHOTOS

There is a huge Super Sunday ahead at Buninyong, but there was plenty of action on Saturday in the AusCycling Road National Championships.
Large crowds lined the course for the Australian under-19 men's and women's titles, the men's under-23 championship and the Gran Fondo for amateur riders.
Super Sunday starts at 7am with a packed para-cycling schedule ahead of the elite and under-23 women's race and a stacked elite men's showdown.
