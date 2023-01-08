The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Updated

Busy Sebastopol intersection closed after two-vehicle collision

By The Courier
Updated January 8 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 1:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo.

Two people have been taken to hospital for observation following a two-car crash in Sebastopol on Sunday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.