Two people have been taken to hospital for observation following a two-car crash in Sebastopol on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Tait and Walker Street about 12.50pm.
Two patients were assessed at the scene, a female in her 20s and a male in his 40s.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed both suffered chest soreness.
They were taken to Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital for further assessment in a stable condition.
Firefighters, police and paramedics are at the scene.
The intersection was blocked off while the scene was cleared.
