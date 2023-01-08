BALLARAT tennis star Zoe Hives has a tough first-up match at qualifying for the Australian Open against French woman Harmony Tan, ranked 140 in the world.
Tan made all four major singles fields last season, going on a terrific run at Wimbledon, reaching the fourth round. She also won her first round clash at the Australian Open last year.
Hives is battling back from injury after pulling out of the final of the Ballarat Open. However, she did manage to play some matches at the recent United Cup for Australia.
The pair will be no strangers to each other, with Hives herself going on one of her best grand slam runs at Wimbledon last year, winning through qualifying to the main draw.
Should Hives get over Tan, she will meet either world number 119 Rebecca Peterson on Sweden or Androrra's Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, ranked 156 in the world.
To make the main draw, qualifiers need to win three rounds of matches. Qualifying begins on Monday.
