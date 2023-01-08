The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Photos

RoadNats 2023: Thousands attend AusCycling Road National Championships in Buninyong

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated January 8 2023 - 7:21pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ollie, Xavier and Charlotte cheer on Jensen Plowright. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Daniel Welsh and his friends from the Wyndham Cycling Group made a weekend away out of the AusCycling Road National Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.