Daniel Welsh and his friends from the Wyndham Cycling Group made a weekend away out of the AusCycling Road National Championships.
They spent a number of days in Ballarat and camped overnight as well as going for a ride themselves and enjoying brunch in the city.
On Sunday they made their way to the king of the hill in Buninyong to stake their claim on the side of the track.
Mr Welsh said it was great to have a high profile cycling event close to home.
"I hope they never move it," he said.
Mr Welch said it was easy for the group, who are spread across Melbourne's western suburbs, to come to Ballarat.
Because the race is set up in laps, he said it was great to bring the kids along and there was lots of action to see.
Mr Welch described the group as "luxury lovers".
They said the best setup on race day has four things: shade, a TV, a barbeque and beer.
Scenes from Buninyong's town centre were beamed onto televisions across the country as Australia's best cyclists competed for a national title.
Cycling enthusiasts hit the track early to put together their setups for a day in the sun.
Just around the corner from Mr Welch, two groups of local brothers had put together a drink stall by the side of the road.
Nick said they watch the national race every year.
"We just wanted to give people a cold drink if they don't have any," he said.
The operation started with an idea a few weeks ago and Nick said they were enjoying themselves.
"There will be lots of people around here at one o'clock," he said.
Nick said his favourite part of the race was seeing the cyclists "sprint to the finish".
Further up the climb, groups were set up for a day of entertainment, with shade and drinks organised.
The bells were ready as spectators cheered on the cyclists taking who took on the hill during the 30C day.
Former Bike Exchange cyclist Valentina Scandolara was out on course cheering on her friends.
While from Italy, Ms Scandolara said she wanted to express her Australian side and dressed up as a kola to encourage the other competitors.
Closer to the finish line, visitors had travelled long distances to come and see the races.
PJ and Doris Dooley had driven down from Newcastle.
They said they liked the track layout at Buninyong and said people in town were really friendly.
Mr Dooley said it was a great location, just far enough out of Ballarat to really feel like the country.
After the Road Nationals they said they will be making their way to Adelaide for the Tour Down Under.
Donna Matthews was another traveler who came to spectate.
The Canberra resident was in Buninyong to see her son and cycling superstar, Michael Matthews compete.
She said it was a lovely place and the people were very friendly.
"Its nice you can come and bring the dog and have a nice afternoon," Ms Matthews said.
As part of the event, lecturers and researchers from Federation University were explaining the equipment and work they do with elite athletes.
Dr Scott Tapley said anyone from the community could try the Windgate test which measures someone's power.
"We put them on this bike and then have them pedal as hard and as fast as they can for six seconds," Dr Tapley said.
He said power was an important aspect in professional cycling.
"How much power can I put out? For as long as I can?," Dr Tapley said.
He said this can be applied to everyday life by thinking about it as the ability to be strong. "The example that I always use is, if you're crossing Sturt Street, when you start to cross, the man is green, but you get halfway through and it's about to turn red.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
