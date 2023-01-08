NEGOTIATIONS remain in play to keep the AusCycling Road National Championships in Ballarat and Buninyong with the existing three-year contract set to expire. But, with two days to go in the championships there has been no word yet on when or if another deal might be inked.
AusCycling executive sport general manager Kipp Kaufmann and City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson both flagged a want to build on the championships that have grown in Ballarat for 17 consecutive years.
Nonetheless, naming rights sponsor Federation University's vice-chancellor Duncan Bentley said the fact the state government had gone quiet on the deal was concerning.
Professor Bentley hoped it was not a case of letting the hype and excitement from the championships to calm before moving it out of the community. He said it was about more than Ballarat, but also the flow-on positive effects and tourism for western district cities such as Ararat, Horsham and Warrnambool.
"We've had a chance over a long time to enliven the event with community activities," Professor Bentley said.
"Australia has one series of regional cycling events - there's Tour Down Under in South Australia, the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Ride and Amy Gillett Foundation rides. Ballarat anchors that. Victoria has world-class events but let's keep the ones we have got in regional Victoria."
Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the chance to build on 17 years' history was important.
Cr Hudson said Ballarat should not underestimate the impact of RoadNats coverage beamed into international markets - a taxi driver in Europe recognised 2022 women's criterium champion Ruby Roseman-Gannon from her win in Ballarat.
AusCycling's Kipp Kaufmann said cycling's national body was committed to continue working with City of Ballarat, which has long been "fantastic as a partner".
"AusCycling has a great relationship with City of Ballarat and is actively engaged in retaining the championships in Ballarat," Mr Kaufmann told The Courier. "If nothing else, Ballarat will always be the spiritual home of road cycling.
"Ballarat and Buninyong has grown into something beloved around the world the past 17 years. It touches everyone from para-athletes to Gran Fondo riders to the kid on a mountain bike riding past me on the footpath."
