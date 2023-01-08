The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

RoadNats 2023: New cycling contract for Ballarat in limbo

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
January 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AusCycling men's elite road race winner Lucas Plapp crosses the line in Buninyong as the new national champion on Sunday. Picture by Adam Trafford

NEGOTIATIONS remain in play to keep the AusCycling Road National Championships in Ballarat and Buninyong with the existing three-year contract set to expire. But, with two days to go in the championships there has been no word yet on when or if another deal might be inked.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.