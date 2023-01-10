CRESWICK'S Adam Crutchfield hopes global movement Parkrun will tap into his town's growing sense of wanting to do more for the community.
What started as an idea needing a couple of interested helpers has become an exciting reality with backing from organisations such as Creswick Neighbourhood House stepping up support.
Creswick's Calembeen Parkrun will launch on Saturday in the fourth for the Ballarat region and first for the Hepburn Shire, reinforcing the town as a tourist destination.
It follows the launch of Beaufort Lake last August, Prince of Wales that replaced Ballarat's Victoria Park course in November and Wallaby Track bush run, which chalked up 90 events at the weekend.
Mr Crutchfield said the free, five-kilometre timed course for runners and walkers seemed the right fit for Creswick.
"Creswick's a really growing town and changing and becoming more active and sporty," Mr Crutchfield said. "I just wanted to embrace that and all the outdoor sport that's happening and to be part of that.
"...Parkrun brings the community together once a week and events run each week throughout the year. People can set their calendars and watches for 8am every Saturday - they don't have to join in every week but they can join in and volunteer.
"It's a town where there is a definite shift in people wanting to do more and become more involved in the community."
Parkrun relies on volunteers to stage the event each week with roles from race director to course marshals, time-keepers, people scanning barcodes and a tail walker to ensure no participant finishes last.
Mr Crutchfield said the team from Wallaby Track had been instrumental in helping prepare and support the Calembeen team. This has included a series of three trial events, the last of which was on Sunday, to fine-tune the course and logistics.
Parkrun has also proven to be a tourism driver.
There are almost 500 of the free, five-kilometre timed courses for runners and walkers across Australia and Parkrun, which started in the United Kingdom, can be found in more than 20 countries across the world - all on Saturday mornings.
People are prepared to travel to different courses, particularly when on holidays. Prince of Wales Parkrun had 127 participants last Saturday with a notable large portion of visitors linked to the AusCycling Road National Championships and other holiday-makers in town.
Creswick is a town rebuilding from floods and the prolonged closure of the RACV resort last year, which attracts about 55,000 staying guests each year.
The new Parkrun is based at Calembeen Park, right next to a caravan park.
"There are big accommodation venues in town and people all want something to do," Mr Crutchfield said. "I've always seen Calembeen Park as central to the town, it's easy access to get there. The caravan park's huge and it's exciting to see them grow, too."
Mr Crutchfield hoped to engage more community groups, businesses and schools to get involved in Parkrun events as volunteers and participants - even just to cheer on a friend.
The course starts overlooking Calembeen Park where you can see most of the course, which is a multi-lap out-and-back course around the Calembeen lake. It is largely shaded with a few hills on the track, plus the chance to cross a bridge.
Parkrun is on at 8am every Saturday. Register once for a free barcode at parkrun.com.au
