Paramedics have assessed seven people from two vehicles after an accident on a notoriously steep and windy track, east of Ballarat.
The alarm was raised at 12.34pm Sunday to the corner of O'Briens Road and Diggers Track in the Lerderderg State Forest, where one of the cars had rolled on an embankment.
Ambulance Victoria said a secondary-school aged girl was taken to the Royal Children's Hospital for observation.
A woman in her 40s received upper body injuries and was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, while another woman in her 60s also received injuries and was sent to RMH.
The area is between Blackwood and Bullengarook, but east of O'Brien's Crossing - one of the biggest tourist drawcards in the park.
SES units from Bacchus and Gisborne helped to extricate the people in the cars.
Just after 5pm, Bacchus Marsh SES crews received another request - this time from police to help extract dehydrated hikers on the south eastern (Coimadai) side of the park.
The hikers were found a short time later near Bluegum Track - prompting a warning from the SES to prepare well for hot conditions.
Sunday's temperatures peaked at 30 C in Ballan, 29 C at East Trentham and 31 C in Ballarat.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
