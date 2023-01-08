The Courier
Seven assessed after Lerderderg accident

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated January 9 2023 - 7:53am, first published 7:37am
The SES says some people are heading into the Lerderderg unprepared for the heat. Picture by Kate Healy.

Paramedics have assessed seven people from two vehicles after an accident on a notoriously steep and windy track, east of Ballarat.

