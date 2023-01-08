The Courier
Fireworks returns to Lake Wendouree for Summer Sundays

Updated January 9 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:11am
An aerial view of the fireworks on January 16, 2022. Picture: Skyline Drone Imaging.

Ballarat City Council's fireworks spectacular will return to Lake Wendouree on Sunday, dovetailing with the city's summer outdoor music event schedule.

