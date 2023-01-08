Ballarat City Council's fireworks spectacular will return to Lake Wendouree on Sunday, dovetailing with the city's summer outdoor music event schedule.
The fireworks will begin at Lake Wendouree from 9.30pm on January 15, after the conclusion of the day's Summer Sunday music lineup.
Mon Coeur, Chimpanzee, Queen of Heart Mariachi and JAZZPARTY will be playing on-stage at the Botanic Gardens on the day, from 4pm to 8pm.
Residents are encouraged to take care of their pets during the display and keep them indoors if they are likely to be spooked by loud noises.
There will be no parking restrictions around Lake Wendouree.
The fireworks display event comes after Ballarat City Council moved the date of the spectacular from its traditional date of January 26, Australia Day, in 2020.
In consultation with the Koorie Engagement Action Group, the council voted to move the display to an alternate date, as a gesture of reconciliation and inclusion of the Indigenous community.
Multiple alternatives were then put forward to the community in 2021 about the future of the event.
Some possible alternatives included a light show or fireworks, a January summer show, in March for the Begonia festival or Harmony Fest, or in December for a Christmas event.
Ultimately a January summer show was voted upon.
The Summer Sunday series will continue in the Botanic Gardens on January 22 and January 29.
