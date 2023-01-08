Burrumbeet trainer-driver Michael Stanley faces up to six weeks out of the sulky after suffering a serious back injury
He fractured two vertebrae in an incident in the Bendigo Pacing Cup on Saturday night.
Stanley was in the process of easing Rock N Rock Doo out the race in the last lap when he was hit in the back by Major Meister, which went on to win.
With Stanley planning to target the group 1 $150,000 PETstock Ballarat Pacing Cup on Saturday, January 21, with Rock N Roll Doo, Anthony Butt has been engaged as the new driver for the start five-year-old.
Butt is a three-time Ballarat Pacing Cup winner as a reinsman - Stunin Cullen in 2011, Mah Sish in 2013 and Smolda in 2017.
Rock N Roll Doo started an odds-on favourite and Stanley was left with no option but to pull up when he showed signs of choking down.
Stanley was hospitalised on Saturday night.
