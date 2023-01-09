X-ray vision? Invisibility? A typing speed of 220 words per minute? What abilities would your ultimate superhero have?
The Ballan Autumn Festival and Wombat Regional Arts Network are promoting a design-a-superhero program - and entries will go on show at the next festival on Sunday, March 19.
"We're planning to get participants to think about local and prominent people that inspire them," artist Lou Callow said.
"(This could include) community elders, people of all ages that punch above and beyond in achieving their dreams and goals.
"We will get people to think about what gifts do they have - such as kindness, knowledge and courage.
"And also to consider strengths that can assist in making the world a better place - for example, a superhero who can battle bushfires.
"In a community like this we know the fire brigade members are integral. They're local heroes.
"A superhero could also be someone who watches over and protects the animals - or fights disease, pandemics and so-on.
"Our goal is to explore deeper meaning and context when designing the superheroes, in making the world a better place while also providing a space for imagination and creativity."
Designs must be original, A4 in size and have strong black outlines. Categories are under-six, under-12 and under-18.
To help children channel their creative powers, workshops will be held at the Ballan Arts Space (at the rear of 117B Inglis Street) on Sunday, January 15 and Wednesday, January 18 from 10am and 1pm both days.
Sessions are limited to 10 people each. More information can be found at wombatarts.org
Free workshops are also planned in February for people interested in helping to paint themed street tree banners for the festival.
Superheroes was the subject of the March 2020 Ballan Autumn Festival, which was cancelled with 36-hours to spare.
The event was postponed at least three times - and finally went ahead in November 2022 with the Spring theme of 'Bloomin' Marvellous'.
"(When the pandemic arrived) the community had to put away all their costumes and (put on hold) plans for floats in the street parade," Ms Callow said.
"So it is with great enthusiasm the theme finally comes to fruition.
"We're looking forward to seeing all the schools parading as superheroes - and of course, our local vintage cars and tractors driven by some local superheroes."
Ms Callow was the artist behind the Ballan landmark currently known as Steptoe's Op Shop.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
