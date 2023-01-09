The Courier
Design a superhero ahead of Ballan Autumn Festival

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated January 9 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:30pm
Emmy, 14, with superhero Ms G at the Ballan Arts workshop in Inglis Street, where entries can be dropped off and workshops will be held. Picture by Gabrielle Hodon.

X-ray vision? Invisibility? A typing speed of 220 words per minute? What abilities would your ultimate superhero have?

