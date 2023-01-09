Tasmanian Felicity Wilson-Haffenden leaves the AusCycling Road National Championships as a dual gold medallist
She rounded out her championships campaign by taking out the under-19 women's time trial at the Fed Uni's Mt Helen campus on Monday.
Wilson-Haffenden added to gold in Saturday's road race and silver in Friday's criterium in an impressive all-round performance
She was almost two minutes quicker around the 18.8km course than anyone else.
Oscar Chamberlain from Canberra made amends for missing out on a medal in the road race in a sprint finish by claiming the under-19 men's time trial.
He also had a comfortable margin of 46.42 seconds.
Runner-up Wil Holmes collected his third medal after a sliver in the criterium and third in the road race.
