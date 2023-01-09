The Courier
Beaufort gets ready for Vegemite's 100th anniversary

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 10 2023 - 4:00am
Beaufort's Liza Robinson organises the Cyril Callister Foundation, which operates the Cyril Callister museum in town. Picture by Adam Trafford

Beaufort will come together to celebrate a local legend, as Australia's favourite spread celebrates a century.

