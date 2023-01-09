Beaufort will come together to celebrate a local legend, as Australia's favourite spread celebrates a century.
In 2023, Vegemite will celebrate 100 years since its creation by Chute-born chemist Cyril Callister.
Born in 1893 in the small town of Chute, north of Beaufort, the Aussie food pioneer studied at the then-Ballarat School of Mines, now Federation University, before moving to Melbourne and developing Vegemite for the Kraft company.
Beaufort resident and Cyril Callister Foundation organiser Liza Robinson owns and operates the Cyril Callister Museum in town, a pop-up space which displays all sorts of Vegemite-related artifacts and memorabilia.
She said the chemist's origins were often overlooked, and wanted to promote the Pyrenees as the birthplace of the great Australian snack.
"It is a national icon, it is one of the longest existing food products that has ever been in Australia. It has just become this icon of Australia - when people think of Australia they think of Vegemite," Ms Robinson said.
"These little snippets of our history make another reason for people who are travelling around as grey nomads or international tourists to come to these little towns and learn about these things."
The Cyril Callister Foundation plans to host a anniversary event throughout the Australia Day long weekend, from January 26 to 28.
The pop-up Cyril Callister museum will be open across the whole weekend, at community creative space Servo@23 on Neill Street, Beaufort.
Kittelty's Sweet Spot will be serving snacks and coffee at the pop-up space on the Saturday.
Ms Robinson hopes to capitalise on the coming 100th birthday with a more permanent space for Mr Callister in Beaufort.
A tree-changer which moved to the town about three years ago, Ms Robinson said she was surprised to find out about the roots of Vegemite, and said it was a point of pride for the Pyrenees.
"I was driving along the road out near Chute. There was this sign saying 'the inventor of Vegemite was born here'," she said.
"I thought 'wow, why is there no more information here?'; what an opportunity for tourism to share this amazing thing.
"I called Jamie Callister, Cyril's grandson who wrote the book The man who invented Vegemite and said this is what I want to do for my community."
The pop-up museum first began about a year ago, opening the fourth Saturday of each month in Beaufort with a variety of different Vegemite memorabilia.
The collection includes, among other things, an Australian Army Second World War ration, which included Vegemite as a staple, Ms Robinson said.
"In World War II Cyril Callister managed to get Vegemite on the list of supplies given to soldiers, their rations. That helped popularise Vegemite," she said.
Since its inception the museum has attracted a wide swath of Vegemite die-hards from across the state.
Ms Robinson said many people were reminded of their childhood when they saw the product.
"I have people come from Geelong, Phillip Island and Melbourne to the museum to tell us their stories about Vegemite. Some of these people have whole rooms of memorabilia. Their passion blows me away," she said.
In the lead-up to the 100th anniversary, the Cyril Callister Foundation has leased a shopfront on Beaufort's main strip.
The foundation plans to install a window display, and eventually move into a permanent retail space.
Using money gained from the collection, the foundation hopes to fund a scholarship for regional kids to attend Federation University - just like Mr Callister did all those years back.
"It is just to learn a bit more behind the scene of Vegemite. To learn about the history of the man who invented it," Ms Robinson said.
"People don't know about it, and they don't know he is from regional Victoria. It is completely unknown and it is only 45 minutes down the road from Ballarat."
