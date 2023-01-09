'Altered taste and odour': water main works begin across the region

Ballarat residents are being warned of potential disruptions as Central Highlands Water carries out routine maintenance works on its water mains.
The works will commence on January 10 and will continue for about eight weeks.
Towns and suburbs covered by this program include; Ballarat, Ballan, Bungaree, Buninyong, Cambrian Hill, Cardigan Village, Carngham, Corindhap, Creswick, Dereel, Enfield, Flagstaff Hill, Gordon, Haddon, Invermay, Linton, Magpie, Mt Egerton, Napoleons, Nintingbool, Pittong, Rokewood, Ross Creek, Rowsley, Scarsdale, Skipton, Smythes Creek, Smythesdale, Snake Valley, Yendon, Wallace, Warrenheip and Windermere.
During the works, Central Highlands Water will be altering the method of disinfection used to treat the water.
IN OTHER NEWS:
However Central Highlands Water managing director Jeff Haydon said the water would still remain drinkable, despite a potential change in taste or odour.
"As a result of these works, some customers may experience a slight difference in taste and odour. However, customers can be assured that water supplied through our network will continue to meet required drinking water standards and is, at all times, safe to drink," he said.
"Our team at CHW work hard to deliver consistently high-quality water to our region, and was proud to be one of the finalists in the 2022 Ixom Best Tasting Tap Water in Victoria."
For more information on the water mains cleaning program, visit: chw.net.au/water-mains-cleaning or contact Central Highlands Water on 1800 061 514.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.