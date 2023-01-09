Ballarat Golf Club duo qualify for Victorian four-ball final

Ballarat Golf Club's Anthony Cross and Sam Young are into the Victorian Four-Ball Championship final.
They progressing by winning the Ballarat qualifier with 49 points on their home course on Sunday.
Cross and Young now contest 36-hole final at Moonah Links and Portsea.
A field of 26 teams contested the men's qualifying.
Susan Berean and Mary Neville from the Latrobe club in eastern Melbourne took out the women's event, and the mixed went to
Cheryl and Jeff Lillingston from Ballarat Golf Club.
