A man in his 60s is fighting for life after a medical episode on a ride-on-lawnmower which ended up in a dam.
Avoca Police said the incident happened on the outskirts of the town at 10.30am on Monday.
Officers said it appeared the man lost consciousness while trimming a lawn on the mower - which then went on to enter the water.
Police said he came off the side of the machinery - and was found by a family member.
Paramedics said he was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition.
The incident comes after a 51-year-old man died in a ride-on mower crash in Victoria's Kinglake Central just after Christmas.
It's believed at the Kinglake incident the ride-on lawn mower flipped and the driver was ejected, becoming pinned underneath.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
