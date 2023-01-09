A repeat driving offender has "run out of luck".
Nathan Griffey sobbed as he was escorted from the Ballarat Magistrates' Court by custody officers on Monday after being handed jail time for a slew of driving charges.
The 31-year-old was spotted in Creswick by police on August 28 last year driving a Ford Falcon utility about 1.20am when authorities tried to intercept the vehicle.
The accused turned off the Ford's lights and sped away.
A car chase ensued and the ute could be seen to turn onto the Midland Highway and drive on the wrong side of the road.
The car exited onto Clunes-Creswick Road and drove "in excess of" 100 kilometres an hour, prompting police to give up their chase.
Clunes-Creswick Road is a 60km/h zone.
"A short time later the police attended the [Ford's registered] address in Creswick and observed the vehicle," Police prosecutor Senior Constable Mitchell Prewett told the court.
"The accused exited the premises."
Police checks showed Griffey previously held a learners permit and was disqualified to drive.
"A field interview was conducted and ... the accused made admissions to driving saying, 'I took off and am unlicensed and went back here'," Senior Constable Prewett said.
"When asked how fast he was driving he told police, 'I don't know, the dash lights don't work'."
READ MORE:
The accused pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, unlicensed driving, driving as a learner driver unsupervised and exceeding the speed limit by 35km/h, adding to a history of similar offending.
"I can't imagine anything more egregious than driving on the wrong side of the road at night with your lights off," Magistrate Hugh Radford told the court.
The court heard the accused, who was supported by his mother, had been diagnosed with an intellectual disability as a child and suffered mental ill-health.
Griffey's defence lawyer said he had successfully completed the last community corrections order he was given, which had ended six days prior to the incident, and asked Mr Radford to consider sentencing another.
"He's gotten in the car with one of his friends ... basically he's terrified that he's in the car doing the wrong thing," Griffey's defence said.
"He is in a much better place than he has been. He reports that it's been a big wake-up call in that he realises if he drives unlicensed again he's looking at a term of imprisonment."
But Mr Radford said a corrections order would not meet the public's expectations.
"This is really serious offending. It's nighttime, police clearly activate lights and pursue you and for whatever reason [you fled] ... so excessively at speed that they call off the chase," he told Griffey.
"If someone had been on the road ... you'd been in the County Court facing culpable driving charges causing death for seven to 10 years' jail.
"It's only by the good grace of luck you come before the court today not having killed someone.
"You beat the corrections order for [other] driving offences by six days.
"I think the community's expectation at this stage is that you've run out of luck."
Griffey was sentenced to 30 days' jail and ordered to pay a $500 fine.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.