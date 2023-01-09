Councils in the regions are working to clear up roadside grass and mitigate fire risks as the hottest week of summer so far arrives.
In the Hepburn Shire, chief executive Bradley Thomas said in a statement the slashing program on council owned land was "nearly complete" despite the delays caused by the weather.
In terms of private property, this program was also delayed because of the wet start to the season.
So far, Mr Thomas said 161 fire prevention notices had been issued as part of the program.
In the Hepburn Shire, the compliance times for the notices are decided based on the risk, but are typically two weeks.
"At this time, we have not carried out any compulsory clearing works," Mr Thomas said.
To the west, in the Pyrenees Shire, wet conditions have also delayed the slashing program.
A council spokesperson said in a statement the "program is now well on track".
The northern part of the shire is the focus and, as the conditions allow, work will move to the south.
More than 500 fire prevention notices have been issued.
Some were due in late December and others in early January.
"Many land-owners have been granted extensions to meet these compliance notices due to some areas still being wet," the spokesperson said.
The weather is expected to be around 30 degrees for the later half of this week.
Saturday is expected to be the warmest with a top of 38 degrees and mostly sunny conditions.
CFA District 15 assistant chief fire officer Adam Gullo said they were seeing high grass dry out very quickly.
IN THE NEWS:
"If possible, postpone or avoid work using farm machinery such as slashers or mowers in dry grass during a heatwave," he said.
"Please also avoid using grinders, welders, or any machinery that causes sparks or lighting without taking the necessary precautions.
"We have already seen the impact of many grassfires this season.
"We're asking the community to play its part by taking extra care to avoid unnecessary fires during the hot temperatures".
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.