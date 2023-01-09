Hepburn Shire Council says it is unknown how seven live fish got into the toddlers' pool at Calembeen Park, Creswick.
On Sunday, January 8, the chlorinated toddlers' pool at the site had to be closed when council staff discovered the fish in the water.
Hepburn Shire Council chief executive Bradley Thomas said the RSPCA and Victorian Fisheries Authority were informed of the incident.
"Seven fish were retrieved from the pool with most dying from the effects of the chlorinated water," Mr Bradley said.
"The remaining fish were retrieved live and euthanized as they could not be released back into the lake."
IN THE NEWS
The Calembeen Toddlers Pool had to be closed for public use over the weekend as council staff worked to retrieve the fish and ensure the pool was safe to reopen.
"Our amazing Aquatics Team work really hard to keep the community pools open and it is hugely disappointing when we have to close one of our pools due to anti-social behaviour and vandalism," Mr Bradley said.
The pool was reopened on Monday morning.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.