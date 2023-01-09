The Courier
Calembeen Toddlers' Pool closed after live fish found in water

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated January 10 2023 - 11:56am, first published 10:15am
Picture by Dylan Burns.

Hepburn Shire Council says it is unknown how seven live fish got into the toddlers' pool at Calembeen Park, Creswick.

