Creswick causes huge upset with its third win of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant season

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated January 10 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:30pm
Allison Slee of Midlands keeps her eye on the bowl. Picture by Adam Trafford

Creswick has produced the upset of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant season, knocking off top team BMS by nine shots.

