Creswick has produced the upset of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant season, knocking off top team BMS by nine shots.
the 61-52 win saw Creswick was set-up by the perfect game from the squad skippered by Gerry Flapper which held Robert Dickinson's team to just nine shots across the match in the 17-shot win.
That form rubbed off on Beth Huntley, who proved too strong for Michael Hampson's squad winning 20-14.
And while BMS skipper Jeff Ryan did his bit with a 14 shot win over Alan Annear, the damage was well and truly done as Creswick celebrated just its third win of the season.
For BMS, it was probably the loss it needed to have and despite second-placed City Oval also winning, BMS remains on top of the table but the gap has closed to just seven points.
Midlands scored an important win in the context of the season, holding off Central Wendouree by 10 shots and in doing so, moved back into the top three on the ladder.
With every match now crucial in the lead up to the finals, the 10-shots win for Midlands was set up by an outstanding performance from the team skippered by Gregory Plier, who dominated Ian Batters, only giving up eight shots on the day in a 13-shot win.
Those 13 shots were enough to score the win with Central Wendouree's Heather Hopkinson holding on for a five shot win, while Midlands Paul Kennedy continued his excellent to date with a hard-fought two shot win.
Webccona was an important winner, also holding on for a 10-shot win over Sebastopol 60-50.
Leah McArthur dominated her match with Shayne Bottrell, winning 29-11 and while Sebastopol's Ian Hedger was a 24-15 victor over Colin Young, a one shot win to Webbcona's Sarah Braybrook over John Hofstra ensured 14 points for Webbcona.
City Oval scored an impressive victory over a disappointing Victoria, with the home team winning all three rinks in a one-sided performance.
Skipper Wayne Roberts never looked in trouble in his clash with Helene Stenning's squad winning 29-13. It was also an impressive win to Ian Robinson over Kevin Coad 24-13 while Chris Smith was made to work hard, but eventually pulled clear of Alan Dennis' squad, winning 24-18.
Buninyong kept its top four hopes alive with a convincing win over Clunes. Although Clunes picked up one rink thanks to Lindsay Tucker's 29-18 win, it was two big wins to Norman Hand and Wayne Morgan that proved the difference.
Judie Matthews, Margaret Russell, Ian Harvey, Shayne Bottrell 11 def by Loris Gullock, Murray Alpen, Harold Worsley, Leah McArthur 29; Annette Hovey, Trisha Cole, Kevin Lynch, John Hofstra 15 def by Coral Crawford, Geoff Gullock, Robert Edwards, Sarah Braybrook 16; Joan Dunn, Mick McDonnell, Sue Cassells, Ian Hedger 24 def Joy Feltham, Jennifer Shepherd, Tom Clarke, Colin Young 15
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.