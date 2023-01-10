Alastair Mackellar leaves the AusCycling Road National Championships in Ballarat as a dual under-23 men's gold medallist.
He added the time trial to his road race championship at Mt Helen on Tuesday.
Just as he did in Sunday's road race at Buninyong, the Queenslander spaced his rivals with a classy performance.
Mackellar, who spends most of the year in Europe, finished the 28.6km circuit one minute, 25.83 second faster than anyone else.
The 20-year-old is in his third year with Continental team, the Israel Cycling Academy.
Oliver Bleddyn finished second, wth Zac Marriage third for the second year in a row.
The time trial outcome meant Mackellar was the only under-23 men's rider to medal more than once across the three events.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
