The Kiwis will be back in force in the $150,000 PETstock Ballarat Pacing Cup.
Copy That and emerging Old Town Road will launch Victorian Summer of Glory Carnival campaigns in the group 1 feature on Saturday, January 21.
Their appearance marks a return of New Zealanders, which have an outstanding strike rate in the Cup.
The impact of COVID-19 has resulted in NZ-trained horses not having a presence in the race for the past years.
Last time they did, the Kiwis produced the trifecta with AGS White Socks winning ahead of Self Assured and Chase Auckland.
Copy That is returning to his temporary base at Yabby Dam Farms, Cardigan, just a few months after he was last in Australia.
He had four starts in that campaign, finishing fourth in the Victoria Cup, but never found his best form.
The six-year-old turned his form around dramatically on his return to NZ, winning five straight before a last-start second.
Copy That's wins included the group 12 $600,000 NZ Cup - confirming his status as NZ's best pacer.
This will be Copy That's fourth time in Australia, with him having had two wins in Queensland when he first crossed the Tasman for trainer Ray Green in 2021.
Old Town Road will be new to Australian shores.
He has put together an impressive record in his three and four-year-old seasons.
This will be the Australian-owned Copy That's fourth time in Australia, with him having had two wins in Queensland when he first crossed the Tasman for trainer Ray Green in 2021.
The gelding rounded out last season with a second in the group 2 Ashburton Flying Stakes, sixth in the NZ Cup and third in the NZ Free-For-All for trainer John Dickie.
Dickie's son, Victorian-based trainer-driver Josh Dickie, is a part-owner of Old Town Road.
Copy That and Old Town Road will be using the Ballarat Cup as a stepping stone to the group 1 $500,000 AG Hunter Cup at Melton two weeks later.
Meanwhile, no decision has been made whether last year's Cup winner Spirit of St Louis will be returning.
He reached the Inter Dominion final in Victoria in December and while he won a heat the NSW-based six-year-old raced below his best in the series.
Spirit Of St Louis has been freshened up since the Inter Dominion and resumes in a free-for-all at Menangle on Saturday night.
He completed a country cups treble in Ballarat, also winning the Bendigo and Shepparton features.
Nominations close on Monday, with the field to be declared on Tuesday.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.