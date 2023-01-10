The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Popular Ballarat road shortcut closes next week for

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated January 10 2023 - 6:54pm, first published 6:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yendon-Egerton Road will be resurfaced near the Black Creek bridge in Millbrook from January 16 to February 6. File photo.

A popular short-cut between the Western Freeway and the Buninyong/West Moorabool area will close from next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.