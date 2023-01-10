A popular short-cut between the Western Freeway and the Buninyong/West Moorabool area will close from next week.
Yendon-Egerton Road will be resurfaced near the Black Creek bridge in Millbrook from January 16 to February 6.
Guard rails will also be upgraded.
West Moorabool ward councillor Tom Sullivan said the three-week project was part of regular road maintenance, but had been heavily impacted by rain during October and November.
"We're now trying to catch up with the backlog," he said.
"It has to be done. It's just a matter of people hopefully understanding and being patient."
A 15 kilometre detour will be set up between Mount Egerton, through the Gordon and Millbrook townships and down McGuigans Road.
The $507,000 project is one of the biggest in the current Moorabool Council budget.
Others include $1.4 million for rehabilitation of Taverner Street in Maddingley - a once-rural road where a new recreation centre is being built.
Another $576,000 is being spent on Albert Street Darley snd $436,000 on a section of Steiglitz Street Ballan.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.