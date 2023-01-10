The Courier
Officers doorknock neighbourhood after Wendouree house fire

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated January 10 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 4:15pm
The CFA has handed over what has been described as a "possible suspicious house fire" to Ballarat Police.

