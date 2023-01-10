The CFA has handed over what has been described as a "possible suspicious house fire" to Ballarat Police.
The home in Grandview Grove, Wendouree was reported on fire at 1.52pm on Tuesday - with passers-by spotting smoke coming from under the roof tiles.
Firefighters from Wendouree CFA and Ballarat City FRV and Lucas FRV donned breathing apparatus to reach the flames, using a ladder and taking tiles from the roof to gain entry.
Windows and doors were also forced open on the single-storey brick home.
Their yellow suits were black by the time they left the building and each firefighter was thoroughly hosed down before changing out of their gear.
The blaze was under control by 2.10pm.
Police in marked cars blocked off the Grandview Grove/Marie Crescent area, which officers said was expected to remain closed for several hours.
Detectives in unmarked vehicles also turned up. They worked with other police to speak with witnesses and doorknock other properties, including the nearby Webconna Bowls Club.
The home was later taped off, and at 2.30pm the scene was declared safe.
The CFA said Powercor had been notified.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
