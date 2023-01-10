A gun hobbyist who purchased a taser for his daughter to protect herself on the walk to school will have his stash of imitation firearms seized and destroyed.
Ballarat's illicit firearms squad searched Christopher Evans' Mount Helen home on the morning of 7 October, 2021, to uncover six imitation Gel Blaster rifles, two tasers and various ammunition.
Defence lawyer Chris Hooper told the court the tasers were about "the size of a matchbox".
"They were purchased for his daughter when she was walking to school so she would have something to protect herself if she were ... set upon," he said.
"They're not tasers in the sense that one thinks of those larger items."
Mr Hooper also said Evans purchased the imitation firearms "some years" earlier and had intended to surrender the weapons to police after reading in a newspaper they were no longer legal.
The court heard Evans, who appeared via video link from home, had suffered "physical and cerebral complications" from a serious motorcycle accident years earlier.
"He purchased the gel blasters online from a shop in Queensland," Mr Hooper said. "He has never used them. There's no suggestion it was connected with other criminality.
"He doesn't leave the home, unless for medical appointments and has very limited social contact."
READ MORE:
The 53-year-old man pleaded guilty to related charges in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Magistrate Ron Saines said he accepted that historically, in Victoria, there was a period where the "fearsome looking" imitation firearms were able to be purchased.
"I think this starts off a little more innocently than it finished," he said.
Mr Saines ordered the forfeiture of the lot.
"One of the most significant things about weapons - be it firearms, imitation firearms or other weapons - it might be somewhat safer in your house but that safety is somewhat lost when someone learns [of them]," the magistrate said.
"They can easily be stolen, passed around the community and used for crimes.
"That is why we have a level of gun control that is somewhat the envy of the world."
Evans was fined a total $1000, plus ordered to pay court costs of $131.50.
