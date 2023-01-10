Man taken to hospital after Western Highway crash

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash on the Western Highway at Burrumbeet.
Emergency crews were called to the scene in the westbound lanes near the Modesty Lane intersection about 3.45pm after reports of an accident.
The circumstances surrounding the accident are not clear, a ute suffered damage to it's front-end and was towed from the scene.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed the man in his 20s suffered minor upper body injuries and was taken to Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition.
