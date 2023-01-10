A Ballarat magistrate has condemned the availability of methylamphetamine in the region as he sentenced a teenager who was "significantly disturbed" by the drug.
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard the 18-year-old accused was drug-affected on the morning of 24 July, 2022, when she tried to get behind the wheel to leave her Alfredton home at 8am.
Her mother, who supported her in court on Tuesday, hid her daughter's car keys and when a dispute arose the mother called the police.
The teen, who The Courier has chosen not to name as she avoided conviction, was observed by authorities to be "extremely heightened and agitated" when they arrived at the property.
The accused snatched her keys from police, threw a punch at one constable and spat in the face of another.
Defence counsel for the teenager told the court she was embarrassed and her actions were not indicative of her feelings towards authority.
"While drug use is usually not a mitigating factor the court is not dealing with a hardened drug user," the defence said.
"[Her] drug use earlier in the year came from a deterioration of her mental health ... problems with anxiety and depression had begun to affect her."
Magistrate Ron Saines said he was satisfied that what occurred involved no premeditation, instead: "It involved the likelihood of [the accused] being significantly disturbed."
The accused, who was recently 18 before the incident, had no prior criminal history.
"The availability of methylamphetamine and other illicit drugs is widespread and use of it by people and young people in particular is problematic," the magistrate said.
"Particularly so because anyone that is engaged in science, medicine and expertise in terms of dealing with drug abuse ... would say that those most vulnerable [to the effects] are those with any form of mental health challenge to start with.
"[Drug use] will always upend the more productive response to mental health."
The accused was ordered to make a 12 month promise of good behaviour to the court and pay $400 to the court fund.
Mother and daughter held hands and wiped away tears throughout the proceedings.
The magistrate told the teen he hoped she understood she was fortunate to have her mother's support.
The accused nodded in reply.
