Alfredton teenager punched and spat at police 'disturbed' on methylamphetamine

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated January 11 2023 - 6:58am, first published 4:30am
A Ballarat magistrate has condemned the availability of methylamphetamine in the region as he sentenced a teenager who was "significantly disturbed" by the drug.

