Comic book enthusiasts and food lovers alike will be able to rejoice when the region's pop culture cafe opens in late January.
The eatery named after Peter Parker's aunt May Parker from the Spider-Man series is hoping to be a hub for avid superhero aficionados and superhero-themed treats, co-owner Pauline Fay said.
Ms Fay, who bought 84 Albert Street in Creswick with her partner Garry Fay in late December last year, said the idea for their business had been a vision of theirs for quite some time.
"We had a comic book store in Ballarat for about 10 years and we sold that about four years ago, but we'd always wanted to have a pop culture cafe, so when this opportunity came up we had to grab it," she said.
While Ms Fay had never been enraptured by the world of graphic novels, she said it was her partner who drew her in.
"Garry was the public face of the comic book store and this new venture of ours combines his love for comics with my love for cooking and community," she said.
"Aunt May reflects who I am but it stems from Spider-Man's aunt who was always considerate and looking after people."
Patrons to the new shop can anticipate to be wowed by menu items such as Hulk and Batman burgers as well as superhero-inspired sundaes.
"We're still working out our menu at the moment but the dishes will be comic book-inspired and we will have a dedicated soda and ice cream bar," Ms Fay said.
"We want it to be wholesome cooking which will be simple, fun and light-hearted."
However, Ms Fay said most importantly their restaurant would be a place for everyone to relax and "be themselves".
"We want people to have a fun experience - both young and old, geeks and non-geeks," she said.
"We want the experience of coming here (to Aunt May's) to be a positive one and we will do everything to achieve that from the sights, sounds, tastes and smells."
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
