An airplane enthusiast is hoping to have his voice heard as he urges the City of Ballarat to consider changing its proposed names for the region's airport precinct.
Alan Penhall is the curator and president of the Friends of Anson Air Museum. He said the names currently suggested did not adequately reflect the history of Ballarat's wartime past.
"Consolidated Road is the name of the company that made the B-24 Liberator (an American heavy bomber aircraft) and we already have a Liberator Drive in the precinct," Mr Penhall said.
"Kitty Hawk is an American monoplane fighter aircraft and instead of naming the road after an American-made plane we could name it after an Australian-made one such as the Wirraway or the Boomerang (aircrafts) which were used in New Guinea and Australia."
However, most importantly Mr Penhall said the City of Ballarat should consider naming at least one of the roads after the Avro Anson.
This appliance was pivotal for the more than 6000 men who trained at the Wireless Air Gunners School based at the airport during World War II.
"All Ansons that served the Royal Australian Air Force were sold locally for scrap. It would only be fitting to have a permanent memorial to the aircraft and the men who served in it to have a road or drive named after this aircraft.
"It's crucial we preserve the memory of the men that never returned."
Another aircraft Mr Penhall said should also be honoured is the Wackett Trainer. This appliance was the first of its kind designed by the Commonwealth Aircraft Corporation (CAC) in Australia.
"We just want to keep the names in context with Ballarat's wartime history, not only for us here because there are people who don't even know this area was a wartime airfield, but also for other overseas visitors who come to the museum," Mr Penhall said.
Mr Penhall submitted his ideas before Christmas time last year but he has still yet to receive a response from the City of Ballarat.
Council's engagement survey on the proposed Ballarat Airport precinct road names will close on Friday, January 13 at 5pm. To find out more visit the City of Ballarat's mysay website.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
