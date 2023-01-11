A total of 71 eager juniors competed in the 2023 Ballarat Junior Open, held at Buninyong Gold Club on Wednesday.
It was the largest field size since the tournament was granted Victorian Junior Order of Merit status and moved to the second week of January in 2019.
Ballarat District Golf Junior Coordinator Andrew Milligan said it was a big day out for juniors travelling across all parts of Victoria.
"Buninyong is the perfect course for a championship. It works perfectly for junior golf," Milligan said.
"We're really grateful that Buninyong Golf Club hosts this event every year."
Milligan said there was a healthy amount of talent rising through the ranks in Ballarat.
Ballarat Golf Club's Sydney-Viktorie Bayerle starred on Wednesday, winning both the under-15 and under-18 girls titles.
Mo Haintz of Mt Xavier Golf Club claimed the under-18 boys title, his sixth junior title win, while Harry Cowan (Bacchus Marsh Golf Club) triumphed in the under-15 boys.
In the 9 Hole entries, Ballarat's James Gorman (Ballan Golf Club) took out the under-15 boys as Edie Goodwin (Ballarat Golf Club) clinched the Primary School Girls title.
Isabelle Strawhorn (Hepburn Springs Golf Club) earned a second-place finish in the under-15 girls.
